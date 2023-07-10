Craig

CUMULUS Alternative WNNX (99X)/ATLANTA has named STEVE CRAIG PD. CRAIG will also handle middays on the station. CRAIG did middays for 99X from 1992-2007. Most recently, CRAIG spent 10 years at COX MEDIA Classic Rock WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER)/ATLANTA.

CUMULUS MEDIA Chief Content Officer BRIAN PHILIPS said, "With wit, unsurpassed music knowledge and total devotion to his craft, STEVE CRAIG has held the imagination of huge ATLANTA audiences for nearly three decades. As STEVE returns to the fold, we truly have entirely restored 99X with nothing but “members of the Original Cast”. CUMULUS is lucky to have recaptured this gang of longtime friends and colleagues, and luckier still that Steve will lead them."

CUMULUS/ATLANTA VP/Market Mgr. SEAN SHANNON added, "The band is back together, and we’ve got our lead guitarist. STEVE’s intimate understanding of the brand, his passion for music and his 30-some years living here in ATLANTA are invaluable to the 99X project. This has been a passion project for all involved from the start, and with STEVE’s leadership we’ll continue to grow and evolve this brand in a way that reflects the wants of the hundreds of thousands of listeners who have already tuned in and said, ‘I am 99X.’"

CRAIG commented, "Over the last 15 years, we’ve talked about ‘getting the band back together’… and to again be surrounded by the most passionate, professional and iconic talent I’ve ever worked beside is an almost unimaginable dream come true! To do what you love and do it again with your closest friends and the most dedicated, loyal listeners is beyond belief! We are 99X!"

