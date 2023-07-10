Farnen

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KFRU-A-K255DJ/COLUMBIA, MO is launching a local afternoon show, "COLUMBIA TODAY." hosted by former MISSOURI State Representative and frequent fill-in host TED FARNEN and airing 4-6p (CT) weekdays beginning JULY 17th. The show's time slot is currently occupied by ann hour of WESTWOOD ONE's CHRIS PLANTE and MISSOURINET's statewide syndicated "SHOW ME TODAY."

VP/Market Mgr. GREG RENOE said, “We are excited to have TED join our KFRU line-up in the afternoons. He brings experience and a local perspective that we believe will resonate well with the listeners of KFRU.”

PD LUKE SWEZY said, “We are thrilled to have TED joining our team. He brings a valuable and informed perspective on local issues that will strengthen our programming.”

FARNEN said, “For nearly 100 years, KFRU has been COLUMBIA’s best source for news and entertainment, and the station has a deep commitment to keeping the public informed, The debut of ‘COLUMBIA TODAY’ and the recent investments by CUMULUS MEDIA in studio renovations and the news department demonstrate that KFRU will continue to be an important voice in COLUMBIA’s conversations.

“This will be a fun and informative show with a heavy concentration on local issues and guests. It will be a program to which everyone will be welcome, and it will complement the outstanding local programming KFRU already provides.”

« see more Net News