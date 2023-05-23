Lewis

“META’s new THREADS app has now surpassed 100 million users, making it the fastest app in history to hit that mark. CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG said the launch has been ‘way beyond our expectations,’” noted LORI LEWIS MEDIA President and MERGE author LORI LEWIS.

“The TWITTER clone seems to be hitting TWITTER hard. One thread from CLOUDFLARE CEO MATTHEW PRINCE suggests TWITTER’s traffic is ‘tanking.’”

Look at the time it took other apps to get 100 million users:

TWITTER: 5 years

FACEBOOK: 4 years

WHATSAPP: 3.5 years

INSTAGRAM: 2.5 years

TIKTOK: 9 months

CHATGPT: 2 months

THREADS: 5 days

