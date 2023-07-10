Fandango Has Raised Over $500K Total

HUBBARD Alternative KPNT (105.7 THE POINT)/ST. LOUIS MD/middayer DONNY FANDANGO raised $93,000 in his 13th Annual "28-HOUR RADIOTHON" to support RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF ST. LOUIS.

FANDANGO broadcast live on-air for 28 straight hours playing listener requests and plugging local businesses who made a donation to support the fundraising campaign from the start of his midday shift on THURSDAY, JUNE 29th at 10a through the end of his shift on FRIDAY, JUNE 30th at 2p (CT). FANDANGO has now raised over $550,000 total over a decade plus of his annual 28-HOUR RADIOTHON. This was the 10th year in a row that his charity campaign has supported RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF ST. LOUIS.

FANDANGO commented, "I am incredibly thankful to our listeners for making this such a HUGE deal every year! The outpouring of support and donations every single year is something that I’m so grateful for, especially these past ten years benefitting the RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF ST. LOUIS -- an organization that has become near and dear to my heart."

HUBBARD ST. LOUIS OM TOMMY MATTERN said, "When DONNY hosted his first RADIOTHON thirteen years ago, I don’t think any of us expected it to grow into such a beloved annual tradition for our listeners. To have now raised over half a million dollars for such a wonderful cause over the past decade plus is incredible!"

RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF ST. LOUIS President DAN HARBAUGH said, "We can only continue to operate at the highest level and provide our services because of you guys and the incredible donors who have been sitting and listening for the past 10 years...It’s just a lifeblood for us, not just the money, but the exposure. It’s a 28-hour commercial for us, and we can’t thank DONNY and everyone involved enough."

FANDANGO added “I’m honored that over my time hosting the RADIOTHON that we’ve been able to raise such a significant amount of money to help RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF ST. LOUIS continue their mission of helping families in our area. I am over the moon that we were able to do this again this year, and very appreciative of everyone who helped make this happen!"

« see more Net News