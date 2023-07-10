(l-r) Zaruk, Grainge and Tikhman (Photo: Chris Ashlee)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has launched THE CORE RECORDS, a new global venture led by THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT (TCE)’s KEVIN “CHIEF” ZARUK and SIMON TIKHMAN. The new label venture will sign and develop new artists, working with UMG’s global network of labels.

TIKHMAN and ZARUK founded artist management firm TCE in partnership with LIVE NATION in 2019, with offices in NASHVILLE, LOS ANGELES and TORONTO. In addition to talent management, the company specializes in business and strategic partnerships, and advancements in the music, technology, and lifestyle industries. Along with its roster of music talent, TCE also develops film and television projects and works with professional athletes. Music clients include Country artists BAILEY ZIMMERMAN, NATE SMITH and JOSH ROSS.

Prior to TCE, ZARUK was instrumental in the creation of NASHVILLE-based label, management and publishing company BIG LOUD. A native of VANCOUVER, BC, ZARUK began his career as the front-of-house and tour manager for Rock band NICKELBACK, whom TCE now manages.

TIKHAM is a seasoned entrepreneur whose career includes founding INTERACTIVE ATHLETE and SIMONT ENTERPRISES; investing in multiple tech companies including TIKGAMES, a video game developer and publisher; serving as a managing partner at the FUND BY FIRST ACCESS ENTERTAINMENT; and investing in a growing portfolio of companies including ROBINHOOD, GLYMPSE, ESPRESA, PHILZ COFFEE, EXADEL, BACK, ZEN WTR, and VISION VENTURE PARTNERS, among others.

UMG Chairman and CEO Sir LUCIAN GRAINGE said, “We love building upon our entrepreneurial culture, and are so pleased to welcome CHIEF and SIMON, who have a reputation for identifying some of the industry’s most promising artists. We look forward to helping them grow their roster and drive global success for their artists.”

ZARUK added, “We’re excited for this next evolution in THE CORE, and honored to work with SIR LUCIAN and the team at UMG to help us continue to guide artists to develop their careers and brands. We’ve had a great time building THE CORE over the past few years, and are excited to create a home for new artists with the incredible resources and support from UMG.”

TIKHMAN said, “Our goal has always been to support artists on a global scale by creating new creative and commercial paths. We’d like to thank SIR LUCIAN for believing in our vision and for his commitment to developing and supporting artists and entrepreneurs.”

« see more Net News