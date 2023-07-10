Madonna (Photo: Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock.com)

MADONNA and LIVE NATION have confirmed the first leg of THE CELEBRATION TOUR in NORTH AMERICA has been postponed. Rescheduled dates will be announced as soon as possible. It was set to kick off on JULY 15th in VANCOUVER, BC, at ROGER's STADIUM. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates once announced.

MADONNA made a statement on her INSTAGRAM account for the first time TODAY (7/10) since her hospitalization for a “serious bacterial infection” on JUNE 24th (NET NEWS 6/28). She said she was "on the road to recovery," and "the first thing she thought of when she woke up in the hospital was her children." She added, "My focus now is my health and getting stronger, and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can."

The tour is currently scheduled to kick off in EUROPE in OCTOBER. Click here to read more.

