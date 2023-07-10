Sanchez

Former iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A/BOSTON VP/News and Regional News Dir. for Northeastern U.S. News-Talk stations ROBERT SANCHEZ has been named COO of NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO. SANCHEZ will work along with Pres./CEO STEVE SWENSON in managing News-Talk WPLN and Triple A WNXP.

"ROB brings a wealth of experience and expertise to help us as we continue our rapid growth to expand our public service to NASHVILLE and MIDDLE TENNESSEE," said SWENSON. "His extensive background in both news and music programming is unique in our industry and will help us as we expand both 90.3 WPLN NEWS and 91.1 WNXP, NASHVILLE's Music Experience."

"I'm grateful to STEVE SWENSON and the Board of Directors for entrusting me to help lead WPLN, WNXP, the NASHVILLAGER, and the many digital and audio services NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO offers," said SANCHEZ, the former WCBS-A.NEW YORK and WNEW (ALL NEWS 99.1)/WASHINGTON manager for CBS RADIO. "I'm invigorated to join an organization that functions at such a high level of public service and community engagement."

