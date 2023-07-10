Most Added

Kudos to WARNER/WEA's WARREN ZEIDERS and his promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with "Pretty Little Poison." The song picks up 35 new stations on its impact date, joining the six that added it early. The week's other new Country single, COREY KENT's "Something's Gonna Kill Me" (COMBUSTION/RCA NASHVILLE), is close behind, starting with a total of 34 stations, all but one of them new this week.

ZEIDERS co-wrote "Poison" with JAREN KEIM and RYAN BEAVER. It's the title track from his debut album, releasing on AUGUST 25th, and also the name of his headlining tour, which runs through mid-NOVEMBER. It’s the follow-up to his RIAA platinum certified “Ride The Lightning.”

« see more Net News