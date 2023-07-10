New WFEZ Morning Team Bobby & Korby

COX MEDIA GROUP AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1)/MIAMI has added BOBBY MITCHELL and KORBY RAY as its new morning show team, starting JULY 17th.

MITCHELL returns to south FLORIDA and the very same building CMG MIAMI is located where he once hosted mornings for over a decade, while RAY, who has been with the station as APD for two-and-a-half years, will shift from her top-rated midday position to take on mornings with MITCHELL.

Joked MITCHELL, “FLORIDA is under a malaria alert, invasive giant AFRICAN snails have quarantined parts of several counties, and a layer of SAHARAN dust is headed to MIAMI this weekend. Seemed like the right time to return to the 305. Seriously, for culture, art, entertainment, sunshine, cuisine, the beaches, the people!!! -- there’s not a better place to live in the world. I’m thrilled to be back!”

Added RAY, "This is a dream come true! mornings in MIAMI on EASY 93.1 with the legend, BOBBY MITCHELL."

Said WFEZ Director Of Branding & Programming IAN RICHARDS, “BOBBY is a one-of-a-kind talent who I had the opportunity to share the hallways with while in DETROIT. KORBY is a rising star who has proven herself in middays, so we’re very happy to bring these two together and see what they accomplish.”

