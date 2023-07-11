-
KPET/Lamesa, TX Goes Silent After Owner's Death
by Perry Michael Simon
July 11, 2023 at 6:06 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
DAWSON COUNTY BROADCASTING Country KPET-A-K235CZ-K286AO/LAMESA, TX has gone dark due to the death of owner DAVID STEWART, reports NBC affiliate KCBD-TV/LUBBOCK. STEWART suffered a stroke on JUNE 30th and died JULY 1st; the station shut down that day at 6:30p (CT).
The station, which signed on in 1947, has not indicated whether the cessation of operation is permanent or whether the station might return to the air.