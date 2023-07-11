Madden

CUMULUS MEDIA/MINNEAPOLIS OM and Active Rock KXXR (93X) PD DEREK MADDEN is adding more corporate duties as VP/Mainstream Rock Formats, a promotion from his previous post as Corporate Programmer, Rock & Alternative.

CUMULUS Chief Content Officer BRIAN PHILIPS said, “DEREK has achieved consistent dominance for KXXR because of his unwavering focus on listener needs and wants. This is his 'sixth sense.' DEREK is a futurist with killer instincts. He'll share these talents as he leads our fleet of Rock stations."

MADDEN said, "CUMULUS MEDIA’s Rock stations are unparalleled. I'm truly excited to work with our PDs to help them fully realize their visions, and to create unique opportunities to further develop the artists that make it possible to do what we do. Thanks to everyone at CUMULUS who has welcomed me to this incredible team. Now let's rock!"

