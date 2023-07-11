Brooks

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KCVO (SPIRIT FM)/CAMDENTON, MO has named AMANDA BROOKS as PD. BROOKS is coming from sister Contemporary Christian WNWC (LIFE 102.5)/MADISON, WI, where she was most recently Mornings/Listener Engagement Director (NET NEWS 4/12/23).



SM JEN POOLER commented, “I am so excited to have AMANDA join our SPIRIT FM team. She is overflowing with passion and talent. Her love for the LORD is evident in everything she does. She is going to be such a blessing to our listeners in MISSOURI.”



BROOKS first day is (7/31).

