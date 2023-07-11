Bright, Mercer

Music supervision firm PREMIER MUSIC GROUP has promoted Executive Producer WINSLOW BRIGHT and EVP AARON MERCER to Co-Presidents, reporting to CEO JOSH DEUTSCH and Creative Dir. RANDALL POSTER. The company has also promoted Music Supervisor MEGHAN CURRIER to Exec. Producer.

DEUTSCH said, “We recognize WINSLOW and AARON for their proven innovation and leadership. Each of them brings a new perspective to the work we do and their promotion to Co-President roles is well-deserved. RANDY and I are thrilled to give them this broader mandate as we focus on expanding the PREMIER GROUP and on new opportunities. We’re also excited to announce the promotion to Executive Producer of our acclaimed music supervisor MEGHAN CURRIER.”

BRIGHT said, “I'm continually inspired by the talent and creativity of our team at Premier and look forward to exploring new opportunities that push our creative boundaries and meet the evolving needs of our clients in the rapidly changing entertainment and media landscape.”

"PREMIER's supervisors, strategists, producers, and businesspeople make up an unrivaled group from whom I learn every day.” said MERCER. “I'm incredibly excited to work with WINSLOW and MEGHAN to continue to expand the reach of PREMIER's unique approach to music, and to help our partners execute their vision in the most effective ways."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to work with some of the finest music supervisors and producers in film, television and advertising, and look forward to PREMIER MUSIC GROUP's growth in this exciting new phase of our company,” said CURRIER. “I cannot thank our team enough for their unparalleled support, dedication, collaboration, and creativity throughout the years."

“I take great pride in WINSLOW’s continued success as she started working with me while she was still going to NYU,” said POSTER. “She and AARON are really formidable leaders and devoted to amplifying great music on every platform. MEGHAN has been my closest collaborator for almost fifteen years and her work is impeccable and inspiring. She has been playing an oversized role at PREMIER and her new position is a reflection of that.”

