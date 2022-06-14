June '23 PPM Ratings

We were sitting around The Ratings Experts ranch at RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. when we had a sudden epiphany. JUNE is the third month in a row that can also be used as a person’s name. It is not a common name but is a legitimate one, nonetheless. So we put on our thinking beanies and tried to think of famous JUNEs. It appears that even with GOOGLE’s assistance, we could only come up with two that had any relevance to radio: JUNE CARTER CASH (of course) and JUNE POINTER (yes, of POINTER SISTERS fame). Since we are strong believers in the power of three, we needed one more JUNE. In true teasing fashion, we will reveal that at the end of this missive. The JUNE survey ran from MAY 25th through JUNE 21st. It featured two federally mandated three-day weekends and a salute to dear old Dad. As always, we could not put this whole thing together without the numbers nerds at XTRENDS.

NEW YORK: What Lite…

To the surprise of virtually no one, iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) was the leading 6+ station once again, though it did cough up its share gain from last month (8.4-7.6). Remaining firmly entrenched at #2 was iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3 FM), which landed its largest share in over a year (6.4-6.8). AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS stepped up to #3 as it halted a four-book slide (5.5-5.9). MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS stood alone at #4 (5.5-5.4), while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) slipped to #5 with its first down book since DECEMBER (5.6-5.2). AUDACY hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7) was flat for the second straight survey as it repeated at #6 (4.6-4.6). WLTW lost 1.5% of its cume but still had the most listeners (3,809,400-3,759,100). The market was off by 0.3%.

Though WLTW had its smallest 25-54 share since JANUARY, the station still cruised to its eighth straight #1 finish. WHTZ stayed at #2 as it shed almost all of last month’s large increase. The stations were a share and a half apart. WCBS stepped up to #3 with a slight increase, while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKTU moved up to #4 with its best outing since SEPTEMBER. WNEW slid to #5 with a small decrease, while a flat WBLS dipped to #6.

For the first time since that jolly old elf was clogging the airwaves, WLTW was #1 18-34 with its best Frosty-free share in over a year. WKTU moved up to #2 with its third straight up book. WHTZ sank to #3 as it ended its two-book reign. There were three – count ’em – three stations at #4. WAXQ remained in place with a slight increase. SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) got back all of last month’s huge share loss as it rose from #10. WCBS moved up from #6 with a small share increase. WNEW dipped to #7 with its third straight down book.

WLTW made it eight straight 18-49 wins in a row but could not replicate last month’s double-digit share. WHTZ was back at #2, though it returned a large portion of last month’s large share increase. WKTU inched up to #3 with its biggest number in over a year. WNEW shed a bit of share as it stepped down to #4. WSKQ bounced back from a down book to move up to #5. WCBS slipped to #6 and was tied with WAXQ.

LOS ANGELES: The Earth Is Flat

And we have the data to back up that headline. AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) was on top of the 6+ world for the fourth book in a row (5.9-5.9). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM) remained at #2 with its first down book since FEBRUARY (5.4-5.2). It had company as iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST stepped up from #3 (4.5-5.2). AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) ebbed to #4, despite its highest water mark in over a year (4.5-4.8). iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFI-A repeated at #5 (4.3-4.3). It just nipped TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5), which had its first up book since JANUARY (4.0-4.2). KRTH still had the largest listener population, despite a 4.1% decrease (2,435,000-2,336,200). The market was down 2.2%.

Last month KRTH had its three-book 25-54 winning streak snapped as it dipped to #2. The station was back on top in this survey, thanks to a small share increase. KOST and KLVE had been tied at #4. KOST moved up to #2, while KLVE landed at #3. Both stations had their best books since JANUARY. KBIG was flat as it slipped to #4. KTWV rose from #8 to #5 with its biggest share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (102.7 KISS FM) fell four places to #8 with its smallest share since ANDY WILLIAMS was gracing the airwaves. ESTRELLA Regional Mexican KBUE (QUE BUENA 105.5/94.3 FM) was the surprise demo winner last survey. This time the station lost nearly half its previous share to drop to #16.

KRTH returned a good portion of last month’s 18-34 share increase but held on at #1. However, it was not alone as KTWV rose from #4 to forge a tie with – again – its best outing in over a year. KIIS dipped to #3 with its third consecutive down book. KBIG moved down to #4 as it ended a three-book surge. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) was off slightly but repeated at #5. It held a slim advantage over iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7), which returned as the #6 station.

For the first time since JANUARY, KLVE was #1 18-49, thanks to a solid share increase. KBIG was forced to step down to #2 as it returned all of last survey’s share bump. A flat KRTH inched up to #3, while KTWV advanced from #7 to #4 with – yup – its highest score in over a year. SBS Spanish AC KXOL (MEGA 96.3) moved up to #5 with its fourth up book in a row. KIIS and KBUE had been tied at #2. KIIS dropped to #6 – it was #1 just two books ago – while KBUE landed at #13.

CHICAGO: Two Stand Alone

Two stations were well clear of the rest of the 6+ field. There must have been some magic in those old yule tunes iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) had found as the station was on the top of the heap for the ninth book in a row (7.3-7.2). Nipping at its nose was HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE), which posted its best score in exactly one year (6.2-6.8) and was #2 for the fifth straight survey. Then came everyone else. AUDACY News WBBM-A repeated at #3 (4.2-4.6). It was paired with AUDACY AAA WXRT, which moved up from #4 as it bounced back from a down book (4.1-4.6). AUDACY Country WUSN (US99) landed its largest share since AUGUST (3.5-4.1) to advance from #8 to #5. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) had its lowest total in over a year as it dipped to #6 (4.1-3.8). WLIT lost 3.1% of its cume but remained in first place (1,538,100-1,490,300). The market grew by 0.3%.

WLIT continued its 25-54 roll as it finished in first place for the eighth straight survey, despite a slight share loss. TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUÉ BUENA 105.1) rebounded from a down book to hold firm at #2. It trailed the leader by about a half share. WUSN jumped to #3 with its best book in over a year. AUDACY Rhythmic AC WBMX (104.3 JAMS) and HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) had been tied at #3. WTMX dipped to #4 with a slight increase, while a flat WBMX landed at #5. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) and WXRT had been tied at #5. Both stations were flat as they moved down to #6.

The top six 18-34 stations were separated by less than a share. WKSC repeated at #1 with a slight decrease but had to share the trophy with WDRV, which advanced from #6 with its best book in exactly a year. WUSN vaulted from #8 to #3 as it ended a steep two-book slide. WLIT was back at #4 with a slight increase, while WOJO slid three places to #5 with a small share loss. AUDACY Top 40/M WBBM (B96) dipped to #6, despite landing its largest share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI fell from #2 to #7 as it returned almost all of last month’s huge share increase.

The 18-49 battle has become a two-team race. WOJO was #1 for the fourth book in a row while WLIT was back at #2. The two stations were about a half share distant. A flat WKSC stepped up to #3 but was better than a share off the pace. It held a slim lead over two stations at #4. WBMX dipped from #3 with a small loss, while WDRV advanced from #5 as it bounced back from a down book. They, in turn, narrowly edged out WUSN, which remained at #6 as it got back all of last month’s share loss.

SAN FRANCISCO: More Muuuuusic

For the third book in a row, BONNEVILLE AC KOIT was perched atop the 6+ leaderboard. The station could not duplicate last month’s big number (9.0-7.8) but maintained a healthy advantage over the rest of the pack. AUDACY News KCBS-A remained at #2 but with its smallest share in over a year (6.4-5.9). iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) continued to idle at #3 (5.9-5.8). KQED INC. N/T KQED moved up to #4 as it bounced back from a down book (4.5-5.3). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) dipped to #5 (4.6-4.6). KOIT continued to command the most cume attention, despite a 1.4% decrease (1,243,000-1,226,100). The market was off by 1.1%.

KOIT made it ten 25-54 wins in a row, though it could not match last month’s double-digit share. KISQ rebounded from a down book to jump from #4 to #2. The two stations were about a share and a half apart. BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) was close behind at #3 after posting its best share since JANUARY. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL slipped to #4 as it ended a solid two-book surge. KIOI repeated at #5 and just edged out iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WiLD 94.9), which held steady at #6.

This was another runaway 18-34 victory for KOIT, though it did not reach the dizzying double-digit heights of the last two books. KMEL remained the #2 station, though with its lowest mark since DECEMBER. KISQ received a huge share increase as it vaulted from #7 to #3. KMVQ dipped to #4, despite landing its third straight up book. Three stations were allied at #5. KYLD slipped from #4 with its lowest total in over a year, while BONNEVILLE Urban AC KBLX inched up from #6 with its highest score since OCTOBER. The third member of this alliance is intriguing. Early on in the survey, AUDACY Adult Hits KITS (LIVE 105) switched its format to Alternative/Modern Rock. It appears to be a good move as the station rose from #11 with its best book in over a year. KIOI slid three places to #8 with a small share loss.

For over a year, KOIT has been the leading 18-49 station. The station remained in that spot but with its lowest total since NOVEMBER. KMVQ moved up to #2 with its best book since NOVEMBER and shaved the lead down to a single share. KISQ took two steps upward to #3 with its best performance in over a year. KMEL slipped to #4 with its lowest mark since DECEMBER, while a flat KIOI dipped to #5.

DALLAS-FT. WORTH: A Spot Of Luv

Isn’t it a radio cliché that when a station changes its name or format, it lands a great book as the old makes way for the new? That is what happened to the AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV (98.7 K-LUV). On JUNE 14TH the station rebranded as THE SPOT. The station remained KLUV as it landed its best book in over a year to hit the top of the 6+ chart (5.1-5.4). The station has since changed its call letters to KSPF. This ended the five-book winning streak of CUMULUS Sports KTCK (1310 & 96.7 THE TICKET) as it slipped to #2 with its lowest score since it was beginning to look a lot like something (6.6-5.1). CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) repeated at #3 with its fourth up book in a row (4.7-4.8), while its cluster cousin CUMULUS Country KSCS moved up to #4 with its best book in over a year (4.1-4.7). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) repeated at #5 (4.6-4.4). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5), with its lowest total in over a year (4.7-3.8), fell from #3 to a tie at #7 with SERVICE Urban AC KRNB (SMOOTH R&B 105.7) (3.6-3.8). iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1) still had the most listeners despite a 4.8% decline (1,044,500-993,900). The market fell by 1.1%.

Despite enduring a rather large share loss, KTCK was #1 25-54 for the fourth book in a row. However, its once-commanding lead had shrunk to the slimmest of margins as TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUÉ BUENA 94.1) moved up two slots to #2 with its highest mark since NOVEMBER. KHKS was not far behind as it dipped to #3 with a small share loss. AUDACY Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7) moved up to a somewhat distant #4 with its third consecutive up book. KSCS moved up to #5 as it bounced back from a down book, while KPLX leapt from #9 to #6 with its best showing since JANUARY. KZPS dropped from #3 to #8.

There was quite the commotion of couples in the 18-34 ranks. KHKS had its first up book since JANUARY as it moved from #3 to #1. Not to be outdone was KVIL, which elevated its status from #6 to the #1 tie with its highest mark since DECEMBER. They were a half-share ahead of a pair of stations at #3. SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) slipped from #2 as it halted a strong two-book surge. KLNO was up from #5 with its best score since SEPTEMBER. The country stations had a good book as KPLX moved from #8 to #5, while KSCS advanced from #10 to share that spot. The four-book surge from URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT) came to a grinding halt as the station dropped from #1 to #7.

Last month KLNO saw its four-book 18-49 winning streak come to an end. The station bounced back, posting its best number since NOVEMBER to re-capture the flag. KVIL was up to #2 with its fourth up book in a row, and KHKS remained at #3. KSCS rocketed from #10 to #4 as it rebounded from a down book. KTCK saw its three-book stay at #1 end as it fell to #5. It just edged out KDGE, which dipped to #6. KKDA and KBFB had been tied at #5 but fell to #10 and #12, respectively.

We know you were anxiously anticipating our third JUNE, and it had to be June Cleaver, right? The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will now slink back to our cubicles as we prepare for phase two. This will feature HOUSTON, ATLANTA, WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA and BOSTON. Don’t miss it!

