Women In Music (WIM) Names New Ambassador Members & Advisory Board
by Pete Jones
July 11, 2023 at 9:14 AM (PT)
WOMEN IN MUSIC (WIM) has announced the addition of new Advisory Board members and Ambassadors to the organization to continue its mission in advancing equality, visibility and opportunities for women in the musical arts through education, support, empowerment and recognition.
New WOMEN IN MUSIC Ambassadors are JAMLA/ROC NATION artist RAPSODY; CD BABY SVP/Marketing & Community Engagement FARYAL KHAN-THOMPSON; TBA founding partner AMY DAVIDMAN; TWELVE MUSIC & STUDIOS founder and music industry veteran DINA MARTO; REBEL VP and LIL NAS X manager ADRIANA ARCE.
2023 WOMEN IN MUSIC Advisory Board Members:
LAUREN APOLITO - RUMBLEFISH EVP/Strategy & Business
NIKISHA BAILEY - NVAK COLLECTIVE GM
ERIN BARRA - ARIZONA STATE UNIV. Dir./Popular Music and BEATZ BY GIRLZ Exec. Dir.
CINDY CHARLES - TWITCH Head of Licensing & Industry Relations
LIZ CIMARELLI - COSYND COO/Head of Business Development
ALEX FLORES - HELLO SUNSHINE EVP/Music
MAUREEN FORD - LIVE NATION President/National Sales
ALI HARNELL - LIVE NATION President & Chief Strategy Officer
ARIEL HYATT - CYBER PR & CYBER PR MUSIC Founder
LAUREN IOSSA - ASCAP CMO & EVP
SARI KOHEN - MELIO Head of Partner Marketing
BEA KORAMBLYUM - DOWNTOWN MUSIC PUBLISHING Global Head of Business Affairs
LINDA LORENCE-CRITELLI - RIDER UNIVERSITY Assistant Professor II, Arts & Entertainment Industries Management.(formerly; VP SESAC, President/Trustee NY RECORDING ACADEMY, Board of Songwriters Hall of Fame, President WIM, Co-Founder NYC3)
MOLLY NEUMAN - DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS CMO
MAYNA NEVAREZ - Nevarez Communications CEO
JENNIFER NEWMAN SHARPE - EXCELERATION MUSIC General Counsel & Head of Legal and Business Affairs
JESSICA SOBHRAJ - COSYND CEO
MONIKA TASHMAN - MANATT, PHELPS & PHILLIPS, LLP Partner