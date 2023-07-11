New Advisors & Ambassadors

WOMEN IN MUSIC (WIM) has announced the addition of new Advisory Board members and Ambassadors to the organization to continue its mission in advancing equality, visibility and opportunities for women in the musical arts through education, support, empowerment and recognition.

New WOMEN IN MUSIC Ambassadors are JAMLA/ROC NATION artist RAPSODY; CD BABY SVP/Marketing & Community Engagement FARYAL KHAN-THOMPSON; TBA founding partner AMY DAVIDMAN; TWELVE MUSIC & STUDIOS founder and music industry veteran DINA MARTO; REBEL VP and LIL NAS X manager ADRIANA ARCE.

WIM 2023 Ambassadors: Rapsody, Khan-Thompson, Davidman, Marto, Arce

2023 WOMEN IN MUSIC Advisory Board Members:

LAUREN APOLITO - RUMBLEFISH EVP/Strategy & Business

NIKISHA BAILEY - NVAK COLLECTIVE GM

ERIN BARRA - ARIZONA STATE UNIV. Dir./Popular Music and BEATZ BY GIRLZ Exec. Dir.

CINDY CHARLES - TWITCH Head of Licensing & Industry Relations

LIZ CIMARELLI - COSYND COO/Head of Business Development

ALEX FLORES - HELLO SUNSHINE EVP/Music

MAUREEN FORD - LIVE NATION President/National Sales

ALI HARNELL - LIVE NATION President & Chief Strategy Officer

ARIEL HYATT - CYBER PR & CYBER PR MUSIC Founder

LAUREN IOSSA - ASCAP CMO & EVP

SARI KOHEN - MELIO Head of Partner Marketing

BEA KORAMBLYUM - DOWNTOWN MUSIC PUBLISHING Global Head of Business Affairs

LINDA LORENCE-CRITELLI - RIDER UNIVERSITY Assistant Professor II, Arts & Entertainment Industries Management.(formerly; VP SESAC, President/Trustee NY RECORDING ACADEMY, Board of Songwriters Hall of Fame, President WIM, Co-Founder NYC3)

MOLLY NEUMAN - DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS CMO

MAYNA NEVAREZ - Nevarez Communications CEO

JENNIFER NEWMAN SHARPE - EXCELERATION MUSIC General Counsel & Head of Legal and Business Affairs

JESSICA SOBHRAJ - COSYND CEO

MONIKA TASHMAN - MANATT, PHELPS & PHILLIPS, LLP Partner

