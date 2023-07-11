Rubenstein (Photo: Rebecca Lader)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) has named FRED RUBENSTEIN VP/Digital Marketing, effective immediately. RUBENSTEIN will be responsible for overseeing the digital marketing team and leading the strategy, execution and implementation of social media and digital marketing campaigns across the SMN roster. In addition, he will focus on exploring new partner/platform opportunities. RUBENSTEIN will report to SVP/Marketing JENNIFER WAY, and WILL relocate to NASHVILLE.

RUBENSTEIN was most recently Sr. Mgr. Creator Acquisitions & Development for AMAZON’s live streaming service, TWITCH, where he managed deals and accounts with billion-dollar companies and on-boarded new talent from the music, gaming and sports spaces. Prior to his role at TWITCH, he was a member of digital marketing teams at ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP and ROADRUNNER RECORDS, where he spearheaded digital campaigns for SLIPKNOT, STURGILL SIMPSON, TURNSTILE, TRIVIUM and more.

WAY said, “FRED is a highly respected digital marketing executive who isn’t afraid to break the mold to try something new. He is a natural leader and collaborator, and I’m looking forward to adding his fresh, innovative perspective and broad digital expertise into our marketing strategy as we continue to deliver unique, memorable campaigns that amplify our artists’ voices and their music."

RUBENSTEIN added, “I am very excited to join a team that is already is already pushing the boundaries for their artists in the digital space. The vision and outlook that SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has for being at the forefront of this space is super exciting, and I appreciate their trust in leading that. I look forward to continuing this mission by amplifying unique digital campaigns for, and with, our artists.”

