Lineup Announced

ROKISLAND FEST 2024 has released its lineup set for JANUARY 16th-20th, 2024 on the island of KEY WEST, FL, at THE TRUMAN WATERFRONT PARK AMPHITHEATER. The third annual event, hosted by radio and television personality EDDIE TRUNK, will feature performances by BRET MICHAELS, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, TOM KEIFER (CINDERELLA), NIGHT RANGER, BUCKCHERRY, DON FELDER, MR. BIG and more.

ROKISLAND FEST KEY WEST Co-Founder KYLE CARTER said, “ROKISLAND FEST’s continued priority is for attendees to have access to preeminent, unforgettable live music performances. This year is no exception. FRIDAY night will include an all-hits mashup, curated by the one and only BRET MICHAELS. It will be billed as ‘Parti – Gras,' a multi-hour journey featuring BRET himself, DEE SNIDER (TWISTED SISTER), LOU GRAMM (FOREIGNER) and JEFFERSON STARSHIP. For a festival that’s already about experiences, this show is another dimension and an ‘experience within the experience’ and we think fans will have a sore voice after this one!”

Tickets for the event go on sale JULY 18th at 10a (ET). Click here for more information.

« see more Net News