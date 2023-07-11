Debt Talks

ALL ACCESS has confirmed a report in the WALL STREET JOURNAL that two sets of creditors are set to begin talks with AUDACY about restructuring the company's $1.9 billion in debt.

The JOURNAL's report said that one group of senior lenders has hired law firm GIBSON DUNN & CRUTCHER, and a group of second lien bondholders has hired AKIN GUMP STRAUSS HAUER & FELD to represent them in confidential negotiations, and have signed nondisclosure agreements. AUDACY recently executed a 1-for-30 reverse stock split to raise its share price above the threshold for listing on the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE.

An AUDACY spokesman told ALL ACCESS, “As we have previously stated we intended to do, we have initiated discussions with our lenders to refinance our debt and optimize our balance sheet to position AUDACY for long-term growth as we continue to invest in our people, platform, technology, content and growth initiatives.”

