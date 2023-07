Keith Abrams

KEITH ABRAMS has left as Content Director for ALPHA MEDIA PORTLAND, OR, which included News KXL, Sports KXTG and Talk KUFO with the position being eliminated.

Although ABRAMS is not retiring, he is planning on moving to COLUMBUS, OH to be near friends and family.

Reach him at (440) 665-2278 or keithabrams961@gmail.com.













« see more Net News