June '23 PPM Ratings

Welcome to another look at survey number six of 2023. Time marches on and The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – in a close order formation with the numbers junkies from XTRENDS – are prepared to take our latest journey through the survey called JUNE. This book began on MAY 25th and breathed its last gasp on JUNE 21st. Schools were emptying out, we had two three-day weekends, and we saluted dear old Dad. There was a lot going on, and our mission is to bring it to you. Here we go…

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: Keep On Rollin’

When it comes to iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) and the 6+ competition, the market can’t control it – they can only hope to contain it. The station rolled to another big win (9.2-8.9). COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5) was in second place for the sixth straight survey but was well off the lead (6.7-6.8). AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) returned some of last month’s share gain but retained enough to remain at #3 (6.5-5.9). TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUÉ BUENA 102.9) stepped up to #4 (5.5-5.5), while COX MEDIA Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q) ended a two-book slide and moved up two slots to #5 (5.0-5.4). URBAN ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1) was close behind at #6 (5.3-5.2), while KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ had its lowest score since DECEMBER (5.6-4.9) as it fell three places to #7. As usual KODA had the largest cume (1,703,500-1,615,600) – a 5.2% drop. The market was down 3.5%.

For the thirteenth book in a row, KODA ran away with the 25-54 demo. KKBQ moved up to #2 with a solid increase but remained three shares off the lead. KLTN was up to #3 with its highest share in exactly a year. KKHH slid from #2 to #4 and was sharing the moment with iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ), which dipped from #3 despite rebounding nicely from a down book. Two other stations made strong moves in this survey. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) leapt from #10 to #6 with its best outing since NOVEMBER. AUDACY Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL) landed its largest share in over a year, which propelled it from #11 to #7.

In the 18-34 arena, KTBZ was riding high in APRIL with its third straight #1 double-digit book. It got shot down in MAY as it dropped to #2 but it was back on top in JUNE. That’s radio life, I guess. KODA moved down to #2 and was a half share off the lead. Once again KBXX had its best outing since NOVEMBER as it rose from #5 to #3. KKHH and KILT had been tied at #6. Both stations had the identical large share infusion and advanced, in tandem, to #4. AUDACY Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101 FM) slipped to #6 with a slight decrease. KGLK fell from #3 to #7 with its lowest mark since JULY.

KODA posted its fourth straight dominant performance as it won the 18-49 game. KLTN was up two slots to #2 with its third up book in a row but was more than two shares off the lead. KTBZ repeated at #3 as it halted a four-book slide. KKHH dropped to #4 as it gave all of last month’s large share increase – plus a little extra. KKBQ stepped up to #5 with a slight increase and was just ahead of KBXX, which went from #8 to #6. KGLK fell from #5 to #8 and was tied with CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE.

ATLANTA: River Deep, Ratings High

Shout out to TINA TURNER. COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) led the 6+ parade for the sixth book in a row and did so in style by hitting double digits (8.7-10.4). COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1) moved up two places to #2 with its best showing since SEPTEMBER (6.1-6.9). COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A completed the cluster medal stand by holding on at #3 (6.7-6.5). URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5) dropped down into a share of third place with its lowest score since SEPTEMBER (8.0-6.5). COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5) repeated at #5 as it stopped a two-book slide (5.2-5.6). WSRV had the largest cume – by a wide margin (928,000-946,000) – a 1.9% rise. The market was off by 2.8%.

It was a huge 25-54 book for WSRV, which stepped up to #1 with its largest share in over a year. The station was also flirting with double digits. WAMJ had its lowest mark since JULY as it stepped down to #2. It went from leading the demo by about a half share to trailing by nearly three shares. AUDACY Urban WVEE (V-103) was back at #3 with a slight increase, while WALR zoomed from #9 to #4 with a huge share increase. WSB repeated at #5 as it rebounded from a down book, while URBAN ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9) fell five places to #9 with its lowest total since last JULY.

WSRV was the leading 18-34 station for the fourth book in a row. WALR leapt from #6 to #2 with its best outing in over a year but remained about two shares in arrears. WVEE was off slightly but clung tightly to the #3 slot. iHEARTMEDIA Country WUBL (94.9 THE BULL) was like a bull in a, well, you know, as it charged from #8 to #4 with its best book since JANUARY. WHTA slid three places to #5 and was tied with WSB, which stepped down from #4 with its lowest score in over a year.

It was quite the 18-49 spectacle for WSRV as it won the demo for the third book in a row and crashed through the double-digit barrier. WVEE was up two places to #2 with a small increase but was better than three shares off the lead. WSB was up slightly as it moved up two slots to #3, while WALR jumped four places to #4 with its highest share since SEPTEMBER. WHTA slid from #3 to #6 and was tied with CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7).

WASHINGTON, D.C.: We Have News And Talk

As is often the case, the top two spots on the 6+ leaderboard were tightly controlled by talking heads, and we are not referring to the band. AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU continued its long streak of both #1 and double-digit books (11.4-11.0). For the sixth straight survey, HUBBARD News WTOP was holding court at #2 (8.0-8.2). Moving up to #3 with its highest mark in over a year (6.4-6.5) was URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3/92.7). It was being followed closely by HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR, which stepped up to #4 with its best outing since AUGUST (5.4-6.4). Conversely, iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH had its smallest share since AUGUST (7.0-6.0) as it slipped to #5. The station still had the most cume (907,100-829,700) – an 8.5% decrease. The market was off by 0.7%.

The 25-54 race was hotly contested as the top three stations were within a half share of each other. ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS zoomed to the top of the chart for the seventh time in the last 14 surveys. WASH and WAMU were tied at #1 last month. WASH slipped to #2 with its lowest mark since FEBRUARY, while WAMU alit at #3 with its smallest share since we were delighted by an open flame. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5) stepped up to #4 with its best book since AUGUST. AUDACY Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE) motored up to #5 with its strongest showing in over a year. AUDACY Urban WPGC slipped to #6 with its third down book in a row.

For the first time since we were all playing reindeer games, WAMU was not in double digits 18-34. The station did notch its sixth straight victory, though it was hearing footsteps from WIHT, which moved up to #2 with its best score since OCTOBER. The station was about a half share behind the leader, which is the slimmest margin WAMU had held over the last six books. WHUR advanced three spaces to #3 as it regained most of last month’s large share loss. WGTS dipped to #4 despite a slight increase. WIAD raced from #11 to #5 – nearly doubling its share in the process. WPGC dropped four places to #6 with its lowest total since AUGUST. URBAN ONE Urban WKYS slipped to #7 as it ended a two-book surge.

After taking three months off, WGTS was back at #1 18-49. WAMU stepped down to #2 with its lowest mark since DECEMBER. WASH repeated at #3 with a small decrease, while WIHT moved up to #4 with its best performance since OCTOBER. WIAD was up to #5 with its best book in over a year. Meanwhile, WPGC slipped to #6 with a slight decrease and narrowly defeated #7 WHUR, which bounced back from a down book.

PHILADELPHIA: Legend … Wait For It … Dary

Perhaps it was because the stars aligned or maybe it had something to do with the final run for JOHN DEBELLA. Whatever the reason, BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK had a monster 6+ book as it remained at #1 (8.5-10.6). iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS repeated at #2 with its highest score since JULY (7.3-7.8). BEASLEY Country WXTU was still sitting at #3, though its five-book surge came to an end (6.9-6.6). BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR was back at #4 (6.6-6.3). Two cluster buddies were aligned at #5. AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1) held firm with a slight increase (5.5-5.7). It was partnered with AUDACY Classic Hits WOGL (BIG 98.1), which bounced back from a down book (5.2-5.7). WBEB remained the cume commander with a 0.1% decrease (1,066,700-1,065,400). The market grew by 1.5%.

Even though WMMR lost a noticeable chunk of its previous share, the station was still strong enough to lead the 25-54 parade for the sixth straight survey. WXTU was also down but still repeated at #2, while WBEB moved up to #3 with its highest Frosty-free share in over a year. BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM) also had its best outing in over a year as it rose from #7 to #4. WDAS slid to #5 with a slight decrease, while WMGK stepped up to #6 with its best book in exactly a year. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99) fell three places to #8 despite a slight share increase.

WBEB got some serious 18-34 jet fuel as it zoomed from #6 to #1. Yes, it was the station’s best Santa-less book in over a year. WMGK landed its largest number since NOVEMBER but still had to step down to #2. WBEN was up slightly but moved down a slot to #3. WMMR rose to #4 with a slight increase, while two stations dropped down and into a tie at #5. WXTU had been the #2 station but took a large share hit. WDAS was previously seen at #4 but it had its smallest share since JANUARY. WUSL posted its lowest score since the weather outside was frightful as it moved from #5 to #8.

Last month WXTU jumped from #7 to #1 18-49. The station lost some of that massive share increase but managed to remain in first place by about a half share. Its closest pursuer was WBEN, which moved from #4 to #2 with its best outing in over a year. It, in turn, held the slimmest of advantages over a trio of stations at #3. WDAS was stationary with a slight decrease, while WMMR slid down from #2 with a small share loss. WBEB rose from #8 with – once again – its best Frosty-free book in over a year. WUSL dropped from #5 to #7.

BOSTON: Meet The New Boss

There was quite the shakeup atop the 6+ leaderboard. For the first time since mama was in her kerchief, BEASLEY Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) was not #1. That honor was bestowed on BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR, which hit the top spot for the first time since SEPTEMBER (6.0-6.0). BOSTON UNIVERSITY Public Radio WBUR landed its largest share in over a year to move up to #2 (5.5-5.7). WBZ slid to #3 with its least productive offensive performance in over a year (8.3-5.5). Three stations that had positive results in this survey got together at #4. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) remained in place (5.1-5.3), while AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7) inched up from #5 with its best Frosty-free share since NOVEMBER (4.9-5.3). Rounding out the triad was BEASLEY Country WKLB, which landed its largest share in over a year (4.8-5.3). WMJX maintained its cume lead with a 1.0% increase (801,800-809,800). The market fell by 0.6%.

While WBZ was able to extend its 25-54 winning streak to six, the station came back to the field. This was the first time since SEPTEMBER that the station was not in double digits. AUDACY Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1) leapt from #5 to #2 with its best showing in over a year. WXKS was up slightly but still dipped to #3. WBUR advanced two spaces to #4 with its highest share in over a year. Just two books ago, it was sitting at #15. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) slid to #5 despite a slight increase and was just ahead of WMJX, which repeated at #6. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX had its lowest total since DECEMBER as it slid from #3 to #9.

WXKS was a repeat winner of the 18-34 title but with its lowest score since FEBRUARY. WBZ remained at #2 but with its smallest share since JULY. WBQT was back at #3 and was paired with WWBX, which rose from #6. A flat WKLB dipped to #5 and was tied with WMJX, which moved up from #7. AUDACY Adult Hits WBGB (BIG 103) fell from #4 to #8.

Last month WBZ led WXKS in the 18-49 contest by better than five shares. This time the two stations were in a dead heat. This was the first non-double-digit book for WBZ since JULY. WXKS was off slightly. WWBX stepped up to #3 and was less than a half share behind the leaders. WBQT slipped to #4 with a small share loss and just nipped #5 WMJX, which posted its best Frosty-free number since OCTOBER.

Two down, one to go. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will take a brief respite before we regale you with the results from SEATTLE, MIAMI, PHOENIX, DETROIT and MINNEAPOLIS.

