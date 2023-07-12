Browning

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian KNWS (LIFE 101.9)/WATERLOO, IA has named JESSIE BROWNING as PD. Jessie is moving from NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WCIC/PEORIA, IL where she most recently served as APD.



“JESSIE wants to help us become better storytellers and tell more people about JESUS.” said SM ADAM HANNAN. “She is going to help LIFE 101.9 grow. I am excited that she is joining our team.”



BROWNING added, “LIFE 101.9 has a 70-year legacy of showing GOD’s love to the people of EASTERN IOWA. I can’t wait to be a part of the excellent work they’ve been doing and to serve with this team.”



She'll begin her new role (8/14).

