Podcast Testing

COLEMAN INSIGHTS has debuted a new testing platform for podcasters. "Pod Predictor" tests new show concepts pre-launch with 1,000 18-to-64-year-old U.S. and Canadian podcast listeners. Show titles and "elevator pitches" will be rated on a 1-to-5 scale, along with measuring interest in the content.

VP/Consultant JAY NACHLIS said, “So much money and time is invested in the launch of new podcasts without any intel as to how that content will be received. Now, with Pod Predictor, podcasters can determine how appealing their concept is at an affordable price point, allowing them to refine their marketing message before launching it to the public.”

