Gomez

The nomination of ANNA GOMEZ to the open seat on the FCC has moved to the full SENATE after the SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE passed the nomination without a roll call, although nine Republicans asked to be recorded as "no" votes. If the full SENATE votes to approve GOMEZ, the Commission will be at full strength for the first time under the BIDEN administration; GIGI SOHN's first nomination to the open seat vacated by former Chairman AJIT PAI drew fiery opposition from Republicans and was tabled after being sent to the full SENATE, with her renomination withdrawn in MARCH of this year.

In addition, the renominations of FCC Commissioners BRENDAN CARR and GEOFFREY STARKS for new terms were also approved and sent to the full SENATE for a final vote.

Committee Chair MARIA CANTWELL (D-WA) said, "Ms. GOMEZ is a dedicated public servant with 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. If confirmed, she will be the first Latina on the COMMISSION in more than 20 years. Ms. GOMEZ has demonstrated she has the experience and judgment to be highly effective in this role as commissioner and has earned bipartisan support for her nomination."

Opposing GOMEZ and STARKS' nominations, Ranking Member TED CRUZ (R-TX) complained that some Senators had insufficient opportunity to ask questions of the nominees and accused GOMEZ of not being sufficiently in support of free speech because she opposes "disinformation," while CRUZ criticized STARKS for opposing "key recommendations to reduce fraud in the Affordable Connectivity Program apparently because he doesn’t want to bar illegal aliens from receiving taxpayer-funded subsidies."

