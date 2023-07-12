Teaming With CMG

Legal expert JUDGE ANDREW P. NAPOLITANO's AMPERE PARKWAY PRODUCTIONS has partnered with CROSSOVER MEDIA GROUP to expand sales and marketing of his "Judging Freedom" podcast. In collaboration with LAPCOM COMMUNICATIONS, this new partnership will provide sponsors with access to the hundreds of thousands of “Judge” fans who listen to the daily podcast.

NAPOLITANO has featured storylines including legal, government, and national security issues. He will kickstart the partnership with a 30-minute one-on-one interview featuring Presidential candidate ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR.

Said JUDGE NAPOLITANO, "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting marketing partnership with everyone at CMG. Their expertise and dedication fit perfectly with our vision for the 'Judging Freedom' podcast."

CMG Managing Partner SUE FREUND added, "The addition of the 'Judging Freedom' podcast to our portfolio is an honor. This partnership signifies our commitment to bringing diverse voices to the forefront. CMG has seen the positive results that JUDGE delivers for advertisers which has further reinforced our enthusiasm for being involved with and taking this podcast to the marketing community."

LAPCOM COMMUNICATIONS President STEVE LAPA said, "The 'Judging Freedom' brand resonates with over five million fans each month. We look forward to the expertise of the CROSSOVER team as they take 'Judging Freedom' to the next level."

« see more Net News