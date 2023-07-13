Iger

BOB IGER's tenure as CEO of THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY will continue for two additional years, with his contract extended by the Board of Directors through DECEMBER 31, 2026. IGER served as Chairman/CEO in 2005-2020 and Exec. Chairman/Chairman of the Board in 2020-21 before returning to the CEO post after BOB CHAPEK's short and tumultuous reign.

“Time and again, BOB has shown an unparalleled ability to successfully transform DISNEY to drive future growth and financial returns, earning him a reputation as one of the world’s best CEOs,” said Chairman MARK G. PARKER. “BOB has once again set DISNEY on the right strategic path for ongoing value creation, and to ensure the successful completion of this transformation while also allowing ample time to position a new CEO for long-term success, the Board determined it is in the best interest of shareholders to extend his tenure, and he has agreed to our request to remain Chief Executive Officer through the end of 2026.”

“Since my return to DISNEY just seven months ago, I’ve examined virtually every facet of our businesses to fully understand the tremendous opportunities before us, as well as the challenges we’ve been facing from the broader economic environment and the tectonic shifts in our industry. On my first day back, we began making important and sometimes difficult decisions to address some existing structural and efficiency issues, and despite the challenges, I believe DISNEY’s long-term future is incredibly bright,” said IGER. “But there is more to accomplish before this transformative work is complete, and because I want to ensure DISNEY is strongly positioned when my successor takes the helm, I have agreed to the Board’s request to remain CEO for an additional two years. The importance of the succession process cannot be overstated, and as the Board continues to evaluate a highly qualified slate of internal and external candidates, I remain intensely focused on a successful transition.”

