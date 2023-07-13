New Flagship

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS athletics are on the move, with iHEARTMEDIA Sports KVET-A (1300 THE ZONE)/AUSTIN becoming the LONGHORNS' new flagship station, simulcasting football and men's basketball on Country KVET-F and other sports airing on other iHEART stations in the market. CRAIG WAY remains the play-by-play voice of the LONGHORNS for his 23rd year at the mic. The deal was negotiated by rightsholder LEARFIELD's LONGHORN SPORTS PROPERTIES.

"The move of our network's flagship radio station to KVET is a huge win for our fans in AUSTIN and central TEXAS," said UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS VP/Dir. of Athletics CHRIS DEL CONTE. "The powerful signals of AM 1300 THE ZONE and 98.1 KVET will give our LONGHORN faithful access to crystal clear radio game broadcasts from the northern tips of WILLIAMSON COUNTY down to the southern regions of CALDWELL and HAYS counties and out east to our friends in BASTROP and west into the beautiful HILL COUNTRY. No matter where you are in that footprint, you'll get your HORNS loud and clear from kickoff, tipoff or first pitch. Then you add the cherry on top to this deal with our network's partnership with the mighty brand of iHEARTMEDIA, and we've hit a home run in every way."

"TEXAS LONGHORNS is one of the leading college sports brands in the country, with LONGHORN Nation continuing to be recognized for their pride and dedication to their home team," said iHEARTMEDIA SPORTS Pres. KEVIN LEGRETT. "We are excited to be the broadcast home to these passionate sports fans, providing great programming and play-by-play coverage not only in AUSTIN, but everywhere via iHEARTRADIO."

Meanwhile, At The Former Flagship....

Former flagship GENUINE AUSTIN RADIO/AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK Sports KTXX-KTAE-A-K270CO (THE HORN)/AUSTIN will drop the Sports format from KTXX's 104.9 FM signal on AUGUST 1st, continuing THE HORN solely on the KTAE-A-K270CO frequencies of 1260 AM and 101.9 FM.

The station's TWITTER announcement of the changes did not indicate what will air on the 104.9 FM signal after AUGUST 1st nor what will happen to the station's deal to air UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS athletics but said that THE HORN's programming "will consist of local and national sports talk" with TEXAS RANGERS baseball, and that "GAR will continue to provide a terrestrial frequency (for the format) on 101.9 FM and 1260 AM for the foreseeable future."

