Allen (Photo: Chris Beyrooty)

Embattled Country artist JIMMIE ALLEN has filed countersuits against the two women who accused him of sexual assault earlier this year, seeking unspecified monetary damages. According to multiple reports, ALLEN countersued JANE DOES 1 and 2, claiming that the first defamed him by making “deliberate, intentional, malicious, and willful” statements to VARIETY beyond what is included in her lawsuit against him, including characterizing him as a "threat." He also claims the second JANE DOE stole his phone, which contained video of their sexual encounter. Countering DOE 2's claim that she was filmed without her knowledge, ALLEN said the woman gave verbal permission for him to record their encounter. The suits were filed TODAY (7/13) in NASHVILLE Federal Court.

In his first formal response other than a previous social media post (NET NEWS 5/19), ALLEN also denies the claims made by the women in their respective suits, filed in MAY (NET NEWS 5/11) and JUNE (NET NEWS 6/9), saying his relations with both women were consensual. In a statement released to several media outlets, including THE TENNESSEAN, ALLEN said, "As a result of numerous false allegations, I have engaged with a legal team to proceed with an appropriate course of action to protect my reputation and refute these claims that have caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business."

Because of the lawsuits filed by the women, ALLEN was dropped by BBR MUSIC GROUP, his label home of six years (NET NEWS 6/12). Also suspending or severing ties with him were booking agency UTA, management company THE FAMILIE, and PR firm FULL COVERAGE COMMUNICATIONS. His previous management company, WIDE OPEN MUSIC parted ways with ALLEN last fall prior to being named as a defendant in the first JANE DOE's suit. That company, which employed JANE DOE 1, reportedly initiated legal proceedings on TUESDAY (7/11) seeking to be dropped from that suit, according to BILLBOARD. WIDE OPEN's motion says the company cannot be held legally responsible for ALLEN's actions.

The attorney representing both women, ELIZABETH FEGAN, told BILLBOARD, that she and her team were “eager to show the court abundant evidence” that would “prove that JIMMIE ALLEN is a serial abuser and should be held accountable for his actions.”

In his statement, ALLEN said, "I’ve taken a couple months before publicly responding to these claims, because I wanted to fix my family first. This situation has caused me great humiliation, and I felt it was necessary to seek professional help. For years, I have dealt with racism and harmful threats solely because I am a Black man in the Country music industry, and this situation has only amplified that. As the son and brother of rape victims, and the father of daughters, these false claims are extremely hurtful to me and everyone around me.

"These false allegations have caused me to lose a vast number of business and endorsement opportunities that I worked extremely hard for. These false allegations have also not only harmed me, but have caused severe financial damage to my band, my team, and their families.

"As the legal process runs its course, I look forward to the opportunity to clear my name," he added. "I am forever thankful for those who have stood by me and helped me share the truth. My team and I look forward to putting this behind us and getting back to the music."

