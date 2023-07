Sold

AMANDA DAGLEY is selling her 51% interest in NBZ, LLC, licensee of Classic Hits WNBZ-F (Z106.3)/SARANAC, NY-PLATTSBURGH, NY-BURLINGTON, VT, to 49% owner WILLIAM DICKERSON for $1.

In other filings with the FCC, EPIC LIGHT NETWORK, INC. is selling Contemporary Christian WSJQ (THE Q)/PASCOAG, RI to HORIZON CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP for $1.

