Preparing To Close

It is with much sadness that we announce that in our 28th year of operation, ALLACCESS.COM will cease publishing at the close of business at 6p (PT), TUESDAY, AUGUST 15th, 2023 due to a marked decrease in revenues that makes moving forward impossible. The site will remain online for an undetermined amount of time.

This was not a decision that was reached lightly nor without earnest tries to find a path forward. It comes on the heels of major changes in the music industry announced in JANUARY of this year. These strong financial headwinds also extend to our non-music partners as well. Both downturns have greatly affected how ALL ACCESS operates. The dollars are just not there to support our operation and staff any longer.

ALL ACCESS Founder, President/Publisher JOEL DENVER said, "This is without question the saddest and most heartbreaking moment of my professional life to have to tell you that ALLACCESS.COM will cease publishing and will be going out of business.”

DENVER added, "ALL ACCESS began nearly 28 years ago and with the help of an amazing staff of professionals, the best in the business. We've weathered many changes and obstacles in the industry over these years. We’ve carved an incredible path and have taken each part of our operation to amazing levels of success through honesty, hard work, and passion for the radio industry, the music, the artists and our many readers, marketing partners, clients and our many contributing editors. Thank you all so much -- we could not have done any of this without you.

"The goal of ALL ACCESS has always been to provide cutting edge content for all sectors of our business. We've strived to provide the best and most credible NET NEWS coverage, help people find jobs and stay connected. We have been blessed with wonderful partnerships and have created many valuable services for all parts of the radio and music businesses and have the support of nearly 100,000 active users.

Nearly Three Decades Of Service

DENVER recalled better times: "Looking back over nearly three decades of service, we have much to be proud of. We’ve created amazing editorial and service products that will be benchmarks of our success like: ALL ACCESS DOWNLOADS, FIRST ALERT, co-creation/presentation of WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT and creation/presentation of the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT, among many others along the way.

"Again, I cannot begin to express my sincerest appreciation and thanks to all of our many thousands of readers, our many amazing partners, wonderful clients, and the incredible ALL ACCESS staff for your love and devotion to ALL ACCESS, our mission, and our success for nearly 28 years. I will miss working with all of you.

"Closing ALL ACCESS doesn't mean that I am retiring from the business. I will take a moment to catch my breath and focus on new horizons and opportunities.

“I hope that you will give all of our ALL ACCESS team members a good strong look as well at new opportunities -- they are the best of the best, and I will provide a glowing recommendation for all. There is not one person on the ALL ACCESS team that I wouldn’t hire again. Please reach out to them by visiting our Team Page.

“It has been a true honor to have served the radio and music communities. We have had a blast doing this. We will all miss serving and working with all of you -- our readers and clients. I truly wish everyone much success in the future."

For more information reach out to JOEL DENVER, here.

