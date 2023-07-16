Aldean (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

On the second night of his just-launched "Highway Desperado Tour," Country artist JASON ADEAN suffered heat exhaustion during his concert on SATURDAY night (7/15) at XFINITY THEATRE in HARTFORD, CT. Witnesses say he ran off stage 20 minutes into the show and never came back. LIVE NATION, which runs the XFINITY THEATRE, confirmed the story when a representative for ALDEAN told them, "He experienced a heat stroke and will be rescheduling the concert."

XFINITY THEATER also confirmed the story in a Tweet, saying the show will be rescheduled, Click here to read the full statement.

COUNTRYCHORD.com said that during his performance of “Crazy Town,” "you can see JASON wiping sweat off of his face just before exiting the stage." Check out the video one fan uploaded to TWITTER here. That show will now be made up on SUNDAY, JULY 30th.

In a message to fans posted YESTERDAY (7/16), ALDEAN said he'd had a couple of IVs and was "doing fine." He continued the tour last night in SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY.

