Sold

SALEM COMMUNICATIONS HOLDING CORPORATION is selling Business News KSAC-F (MONEY 105.5)/DUNNIGAN-SACRAMENTO, CA to LOTUS SACRAMENTO CORP. for $1 million plus a time brokerage agreement starting on AUGUST 1st.

In another filing with the FCC, PAMELA L. SHEPARD, wife and executrix of the late TAZEWELL T. SHEPARD III, is selling the estate's 49% of SAND MOUNTAIN BROADCASTING SERVICE, INC., licensee of Contemporary Christian WAVU-A-W298BG (POWER 107.5) and Country WQSB/ALBERTVILLE, AL, to ASHLEY FRAISER COURINGTON TRUST (PAT COURINGTON, JR.) for $1 million, PAT COURINGTON, JR, already owns 15% of the company himself and the trust owns 21%; he will vote a total of 85% of the stock after closing.

« see more Net News