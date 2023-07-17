Stuart Epperson

SALEM MEDIA GROUP co-founder STUART EPPERSON has passed away at the age of 86.

STUART, along with brother-in-law EDWARD ATSINGER, founded SALEM COMMUNICATIONS in 1986 and expanded its influence with CHRISTIAN and politically conservative News-Talk-formatted radio stations.

EPPERSON was a longtime leader in CHRISTIAN radio as a former member of the board of the NATIONAL RELIGIOUS BROADCASTERSX ASSOCIATION. In 2005, TIME MAGAZINE named him one of the 25 most influential evangelicals in the country. He was involved in several other conservative organizations dedicated to preserving JUDEO-CHRISTIAN values through public policy. He was a member and the past president of the conservative COUNCIL FOR NATIONAL POLICY. He was the REPUBLICAN nominee for the fifth CONGRESSIONAL district of NORTH CAROLINA in both 1984 and 1986.

EPPERSON attended BOB JONES UNIVERSITY in GREENVILLE, SC, where he received a bachelor's degree in radio/television broadcasting and a master's degree in communications. EPPERSON is survived by his wife, NANCY, his four children, daughters KRISTY, KAREN and KATHY, and son STUART JR. and by 21 grandchildren, on great grandchild and two more on the way, as well as a sister, MARY LEE KING.

SALEM MEDIA GROUP Executive Chairman ED ATSINGER commented, “STUART will be greatly missed by many. I will miss him, but I take comfort in realizing that he is already receiving his reward for a life well-lived. A life that personifies the words of the APOSTLE PAUL in 2 TIMOTHY 4:7-8: ‘I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the LORD, the righteous JUDGE, will award to me on that day and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.’”

