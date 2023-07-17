Jeff Woods (Photo: www.jeffwoods.com)

DURHAM RADIO Active Rock CKGE (94.9 THE ROCK)/TORONTO has hired veteran rock radio announcer JEFF WOODS to host a new show, "Classic Rock SUNDAYS With JEFF WOODS," premiering on JULY 23rd.

The former PD of CILQ (Q107)/TORONTO and CFOX/VANCOUVER has also been on the air at CFBR (100.3 THE BEAR)/EDMONTON and CFRQ (Q104)/HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA. The show will be heard weekly from NOON to 6p (CT)

CKGE PD DOUG ELLIOTT commented on the hiring, "We're fortunate to share the same vision with a communicator like JEFF, who brings his 'A game' every time he cracks the mic. His passion, knowledge and ability to tell a great story is second to none. Not to mention his contacts in his iPhone are a virtual who's-who of rock & roll royalty."

Added DURHAM RADIO VP Sales STEVE MACAULAY, "We're super pleased to have hometown rocker JEFF WOOD added to our roster! Sponsors are already signing up for the show and it hasn't even started!"

WOODS said, "Doing radio in TORONTO, where I did all of my pre-teen and teen radio listening, has long been a passion. The city and its suburbs are filled with people who are incredibly passionate about music and the artists that make it. Just. Like. Me."

WOODS also hosts the "Records & Rockstars Podcast."

