Breezy New Digs

Former MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WNFN (HOT 106.7)/NASHVILLE PD and SUNDAY host/MD for OPEN HOUSE PARTY JOE BREEZY is moving to MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS AC WJXA (MIX 92.9)/NASHVILLE. for afternoons. BREEZY takes over the afternoon shift on JULY 24.

BREEZY left WNFN in JUNE when the station flipped from Top 40 to Classic Country as Y'ALL 106.7. (NET NEWS 6/8)

In addition to his hats worn at WJXA and OPEN HOUSE PARTY, BREEZY serves as a Pop Culture Correspondent with ABC-TV affiliate WKRN/NASHVILLE and hosts its daily LOCAL ON 2 segment. BREEZY's wife, DANIELLE, is the station's Chief Meteorologist.

« see more Net News