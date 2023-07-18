Holt, Brenton

ACAST Managing Director/AMERICAS GEORGINA HOLT and U.S. Dir./Sales and Brand Partnerships CHRISTIANA BRENTON have exited the company to co-found a new podcast media agency and consultancy, TELLING. The agency will be based in LONDON and is described in a press release as "bringing (performance marketing) expertise from the billion-dollar U.S. podcast market to the U.K. and EUROPE which has, to date, been dominated by more brand-style podcast campaigns."

BRENTON said, “We launched TELLING as we firmly believe podcasting is one of the most important and essential media channels available to advertisers in their search for consumers' finite attention. No other platform has the combination of attention and influence that come from consuming your favourite podcast. In fact, there’s now universal alignment from every major research body that podcasts deliver the strongest ad receptivity vs any other media channel.

“And as the LUMEN model demonstrates there's a direct correlation between attention and sales conversions, which is why performance marketing and podcasting go hand-in-hand. We have seen through our experience how effective performance marketing is in the U.S. and we understand the reasons why its potential just hasn’t been fulfilled here in the U.K. We know we can change that. We want to help more brands understand the power of performance and how through the right combination of podcasts, flighting and ad creative, we can drive measurable growth for advertisers. It is an exciting opportunity to help our partners achieve their growth ambitions and I couldn’t be happier to be launching TELLING into the U.K. marketplace alongside such an incredibly experienced talent like GEORGIE.”

HOLT said, “With our collective experience in the industry, most recently in the U.S., CHRISTIANA and I see there is a huge opportunity in the U.K. and European market for exponential growth in performance marketing spend in podcasting due to the exceptional results it achieves for advertisers. We both love podcasts with their ever evolving potential and we are here to ensure the long-term success of the industry and the amazing creators, publishers, platforms and companies that make it so special. We truly understand the performance marketing opportunity and want to share this knowledge with brands and podcasters to help them both realise their ambitious growth goals.

“Being able to also launch one of the very few female-founded companies in both the media agency and podcasting space with the super talented CHRISTIANA, is something we are very proud to be bringing to life together. We’d also like to thank everyone at Acast who has been hugely supportive of us and this vision.”

