New Program Launch

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE reports that TIKTOK has launched a new program to highlight emerging music stars. TIKTOK's ELEVATE program will provide support for artists on the ELEVATE program, including early access to new TIKTOK features, content amplification, and support from TIKTOK’s official social media handles.

The first of ELEVATE's programs starts today (7/18) and runs through OCTOBER.

See more on TIKTOK's ELEVATE with MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE.

« see more Net News