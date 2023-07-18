Licensing Pact

WARNER MUSIC GROUP and TIKTOK have agreed to a multi-year partnership deal, an expansion of the parties' existing arrangement, licensing the repertoire of WARNER RECORDED MUSIC and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC to TIKTOK, TIKTOK MUSIC, CAPCUT, and TIKTOK's Commercial Music Library as well as the new TIKTOK MUSIC premium subscription streaming service in INDONESIA and BRAZIL.

WMG CEO ROBERT KYNCL said, “We are happy and excited for our next chapter together with TIKTOK. Through this expanded and significantly improved partnership for both companies, we can jointly deliver greater value to WMG’s artists and songwriters and TIKTOK’s users.”

TIKTOK CEO SHOU CHEW added, “We are very excited to partner with WARNER MUSIC GROUP to create a shared vision for the future in which artists, songwriters, music fans, and the industry can all benefit from the power of discovery on TIKTOK platforms.”

