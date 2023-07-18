Coming In September

PAUL MCCARTNEY is hosting a new podcast about his own creative process for PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES and iHEARTPODCASTS. "MCCARTNEY: A LIFE IN LYRICS," co-hosted by his co-author on the bestselling book "THE LYRICS: 1956 TO THE PRESENT," poet PAUL MULDOON, will debut SEPTEMBER 20th with the first episode in a 12-part first season; a second season is scheduled for FEBRUARY 2024.

“When we listened back to the tapes, we realized there was something very special happening in these conversations,” said MULDOON in a preview episode. “It was MCCARTNEY unfiltered.”

iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE said, “PAUL MCCARTNEY is one of the most groundbreaking, gifted artists of all time, and his songs have elevated and given meaning to so many moments in so many of our lives -- so the chance to launch a podcast that tells the stories behind those songs… it’s a once-in-a-lifetime project. 'MCCARTNEY: A LIFE IN LYRICS’ will be a first-hand, first-of-its-kind account of his creative process – that has shaped and inspired multiple generations across the globe. We simply could not be more excited to partner with Sir MCCARTNEY, PAUL MULDOON, executive producer MALCOLM GLADWELL and PUSHKIN INDUSTRIES to bring these stories to listeners everywhere.”

