Keith (Photo: Richard McLaren)

Country music legend TOBY KEITH will receive the first ever "Country Icon Award" at this year's inaugural PEOPLE'S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS (NET NEWS 3/9). KEITH will be recognized for his career as a musician, humanitarian and entrepreneur. The award will be presented by fellow OKLAHOMAN BLAKE SHELTON.

Known for his work with the TOBY KEITH FOUNDATION, OK KIDS KORRAL and his annual charity golf classic that supports children battling critical illnesses, 2014 "Spirit of the USO Award" winner KEITH has also supported the troops with 11 USO tours in 18 countries, and more than 280 events.

NBCUNIVERSAL TELEVISION AND STREAMING SVP. CASSANDRA TRYON said, "We’re overjoyed to honor legendary artist TOBY KEITH with the first-ever 'Country Icon Award'. As a talented songwriter and powerhouse performer, KEITH has touched the hearts of fans across the globe. His illustrious career and passion for philanthropy has cemented his place as an icon in Country music history."

The PEOPLE'S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS, hosted by LITTLE BIG TOWN, will air live from NASHVILLE's GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE on SEPTEMBER 28th at 7p (CT) on NBC and PEACOCK. Fans will have the chance to take a look behind the scenes through the social platform BACKSTAGE LIVE.

