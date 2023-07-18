-
Connecticut AM, Georgia FM Sold
by Perry Michael Simon
July 19, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
TOWNSQUARE LICENSE, LLC is selling WINE-A/BROOKFIELD, CT to INTERNATIONAL CHURCH OF THE GRACE OF GOD, INC. for $50,000 plus a donation letter valuing the donation at $100,000 and a time brokerage agreement before closing. The buyer programs a Portuguese-language format as NOSSA RADIO USA in BOSTON and FORT LAUDERDALE.
In other filings with the FCC, JOY CHRISTIAN MINISTRIES is selling Silent WJGS/NORWOOD, GA to THE POWER FOUNDATION for $5,000.
And HOPE MEDIA GROUP is selling W218CR/CENTRAL CITY, KY to HAM BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. for $7,500.