Charese Fruge, Jodi Koontz

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE touches base with JODI KOONTZ, a 25-year veteran of the syndicated “MURPHY, SAM & JODI” morning show, now heard on 72 stations across the country.

Taking a look at some career highlights, KOONTZ said, “So far my biggest accomplishment was winning a GRACIE this year for Nationally Syndicated Host. To be recognized in that room cannot be topped for me! An actual honor! As a team, we've won several Broadcaster of the Year and Show of the Year awards in our home market. Those are special too because it takes even more effort to be consistent as a team year after year. Our success is 1% chemistry and 99% work. Just continuing to show up when others would have quit. I believe it's a major accomplishment.”

Each week in ALL ACCESS, CHARESE FRUGE shines the spotlight on one of the many women carving out successful, diverse careers in one of our many related businesses. This week, get caught up with JODI KOONTZ. Read her story here.

