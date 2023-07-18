Tupac Shakur (Photo: Moch. Dika As Sujud / Shutterstock.com)

LAS VEGAS police executed a search warrant on a home in HENDERSON, NV, as part of the investigation into the cold-case murder of rap icon TUPAC SHAKUR in SEPTEMBER, 1996 as the passenger in a BMW driven by MARION "SUGE" KNIGHT when he was gunned down by a mysterious man in a white CADILLAC alongside their vehicle.

The department issued the following statement: “LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in HENDERSON, NV, on JULY 17th, 2023, as part of the ongoing TUPAC SHAKUR homicide investigation.”

Spokesperson ADEN OCAMPOGOMEZ issued no further details, including whether the warrant was served for a home or a business.

There is no statute of limitations for prosecuting homicide cases in the state of NEVADA.

SHAKUR was shot three times in the chest on the night of SEPTEMBER 7th on the LAS VEGAS STRIP after attending a heavyweight championship fight nearby while riding with notorious DEATH ROW label head KNIGHT. SHAKUR was rushed to the UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER OF SOUTHERN NEVADA, where he was listed in critical condition, dying six days later on SEPTEMBER 13th of cardiac arrest at the age of 25.

His murder remains unsolved despite several theories involving rival rapper NOTORIOUS B.I.G., and rogue elements of the LAPD.

SHAKUR has sold more than 75 million records worldwide in his career. Friend and fellow WEST COAST rapper SNOOP DOGG inducted SHAKUR posthumously into the ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME in 2017. The late hip-hop icon also received a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME in JUNE.

