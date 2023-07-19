Jacobs

In the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS looks at the possibility that the most nostalgic consumers could be Gen Z's. In his blog, "Don’t Laugh – The Most Nostalgic Consumers May Be Gen Z’s", JACOBS notes a visit to TARGET and spotting Classic Rock t-shirts in the kid's clothing section. Now vinyl and flip phones are in demand.

JACOBS also notes a BUSINESS INSIDER article by MARY HANBURY and AVERY HARTMANS that points to new trends being brought back to life by teens. The article tabs velour track suits, UGGS, low-rise jeans, and CROCS being resurrected by GEN Z's.

Is this nostalgic nature of GEN Z's something radio can exploit to bring them to the medium in droves?

