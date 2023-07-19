GM Shuffle

SALEM MEDIA GROUP, facing a delisting warning from NASDAQ (NET NEWS 6/26), is tightening its belt with five GMs taking on additional markets. The changes include LOS ANGELES Regional VP/GM TERRY FAHY adding OXNARD, SAN DIEGO GM STEVE BRODSKY adding HONOLULU, PORTLAND GM DENNIS HAYES adding SEATTLE, CLEVELAND GM DENNIS HAYES adding PITTSBURGH, and SACRAMENTO Regional VP/GM MARK DURKIN adding PHOENIX, The company said that in some cases, the former GMs in the added markets will remain on board in sales or sales management roles, although no specifics were announced.

In addition, the company is merging the sales teams for SALEM MEDIA REPS and the SALEM WEB NETWORK, with SALEM MEDIA REPS' MIKE REED and MIKE DEAMICIS overseeing the combined sales force.

CEO DAVID SANTRELLA said, “These changes were made to allow SALEM to continue to innovate and invest in our business and to allow the very best leaders to oversee our radio stations.”

COO DAVID EVANS said, “This unified sales team will now have easier access to all digital assets within our company to more fully grow into a 'One-World' company that offers ministries, advertisers, and our audiences’ multiple platforms with which to consume content and reach communities.”

