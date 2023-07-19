Exited

DAM MCDOWELL and JAKE KEMP, hosts of the midday "HANG ZONE" at CUMULUS MEDIA Sports KTCK-A-F (THE TICKET)/DALLAS, have exited the station. The pair failed to reach agreement with management on new contracts. The DALLAS MORNING NEWS reports that DONOVAN LEWIS and SEAN BASS will host the noon-3p (CT) slot.

MCDOWELL, the longtime co-host of the previous midday show "BaD RADIO" with BOB STURM, joined THE TICKET in 1999 and KEMP arrived in 2006 as "BaD RADIO"'s producer, taking STURM's place when the latter moved to afternoons in 2020.

