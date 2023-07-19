Denver

ALL ACCESS Founder/President/Publisher JOEL DENVER will be honored with a Radio Lifetime Achievement Award at MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP 35 in DALLAS on AUGUST 10th. The award comes as ALL ACCESS approaches the close of its publishing operations on AUGUST 15th.

MSBC Founder/Host DON ANTHONY said, "The basic tenets of MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP has always been rooted in innovation, authenticity and those standing out from the rest. Who more than JOEL has represented these principles any better? Nearly 30 years ago he created something that totally changed the way we get our daily news. Along the way, he became one of the industry's top advocates, a friend to all and truly one of the nicest, most generous humans on this planet. As someone who's been honored to call him a friend for over 40 years, I'm deeply honored to pay tribute to his lifetime of achievements and numerous contributions to our industry."

DENVER said, “I’m most appreciative of MSBC’s ringmaster DON ANTHONY and his team for the honor of being given this Lifetime Achievement Award at MORNING SHOW BOOT CAMP 35. I look forward to accepting this award, seeing DON, and visiting with many great radio friends and having some conversations with them. Their on the ground knowledge of their market and listeners is invaluable to the future of radio.”

