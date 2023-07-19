iHeart Partnership

iHEARTMEDIA and LINKEDIN are partnering to develop business podcasts for the LINKEDIN PODCAST NETWORK, license existing business and B2B podcasts, and offer resources for new podcasters.

LINKEDIN Head of Original Programming COURTNEY COUPE said, “We are excited to partner with iHEARTMEDIA to bring a new level of connection and conversation to the podcast space. Whether it’s around negotiation, the latest disruption in tech, or job seeking, our members have shown us they are hungry to listen and discuss these professional topics. By combining the scale of LINKEDIN’s professional platform and iHEART’s reach and resources, we can offer podcasters a truly unique experience and build the communities and conversations that we know our members crave.”

iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE said, “iHEARTMEDIA is thrilled to team up with LINKEDIN to help propel professional conversations through the podcast space. The combination of our vast reach and industry resources and expertise with LINKEDIN’s professional network will allow us to bring a new level of innovation and growth to the communities’ business creators care about most.”

