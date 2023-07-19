Long, Maurer

BRIAN LONG is returning to BONNEVILLE, this time as Dir./Programming for the company's PHOENIX cluster, including News-Talk KTAR-F (KTAR NEWS), Sports KMVP-F (ARIZONA SPORTS), and Sports KTAR-A (ESPN 620), and will serve as PD for the two Sports stations, replacing SEAN THOMPSON, who exited to return to the east coast in JUNE. LONG, most recently PD at News-Talk KOGO-A and Sports KGB-A/SAN DIEGO, worked for BONNEVILLE as PD at Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN)/SEATTLE in 2010-14. In addition, KTAR-F APD/News Dir. MARTHA MAURER has been promoted to PD.

“Getting the chance to return to BONNEVILLE after such a great run in SAN DIEGO and being part of the evolution for such iconic brands as ARIZONA SPORTS and KTAR NEWS is humbling," said LONG. “I look forward to getting to work alongside some of the best talent in the country.”

“We are thrilled to welcome BRIAN back to the BONNEVILLE family,” said SVP/Market Manager RYAN HATCH. “He is a proven leader who will bring strategic thinking and an innovative spirit that will grow our market leading news and sports brands.”

“There is no one more passionate about KTAR News and its talented content teams than MARTHA,” added HATCH. “We have watched her grow and achieve great success for 11 years and couldn’t be more excited for her to lead this legendary brand into the future.”

“It is an honor to continue supporting the mission of BONNEVILLE PHOENIX and the heritage brand that is KTAR NEWS," said MAURER. “I’m thrilled for this new opportunity to work with the best team in broadcasting and grow our news and talk content across multiple distribution channels.”

