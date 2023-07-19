KBAY/KKDV Welcomes Taylor Swift

ALPHA MEDIA Country KBAY/KKDV (BAY COUNTRY 94.5/92.1)/SAN JOSE will transform to "TAY BAY" JULY 28–30 to gear up for TAYLOR SWIFT's two concerts that weekend at LEVI'S STADIUM in SANTA CLARA, CA. Beginning at 10a (PT) FRIDAY through SUNDAY, "TAY BAY" will trace SWIFT's musical career from her Country beginnings through her chart-topping hits.

KBAY/KKDV PD BO MATTHEWS said, "I don’t know if we will ever see this much excitement about a musical tour. SANTA CLARA is Swiftie Clara. TAYLOR is the mayor, and TAY BAY is the soundtrack for BAY AREA Swifties all weekend. We are proud and excited to present the BAY AREA Swifties with an on-air home for everything TAYLOR SWIFT with TAY BAY."

BAY AREA Swifties have one last chance to win tickets by participating in KBAY's verified fan concert. Details here.

« see more Net News