Shield Law Heads To House Floor

The HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE unanimously passed the Protect Reporters from Exploitative State Spying Act (PRESS Act) WEDNESDAY (7/19). The bill, which now goes to the full HOUSE for a vote, would protect journalists from being compelled by the government to disclose confidential sources. An earlier version of the bill passed the committee last year but failed to clear the full HOUSE.

NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT said, “NAB lauds the bipartisan passage of the PRESS Act by the House Judiciary Committee and thanks Chairman (JIM) JORDAN (R-OH) and Ranking Member (JERRY) NADLER (D-NY) for their leadership in moving the bill through the committee. Broadcast journalists play a vital role in our democracy by shining a light on injustices, educating their audiences, keeping the public informed and holding elected officials accountable. The PRESS Act will protect reporters’ confidential sources and ensure that they can continue this critical work without fear of retaliation. America’s broadcasters appreciate Reps. (JAMIE) RASKIN (D-MD) and (KEVIN) KILEY (R-CA) for their work on this issue and urge CONGRESS to pass this bill into law.”

